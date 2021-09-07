mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maxo Kream Announces "Weight Of The World" LP With Tyler, The Creator-Assisted Single "Big Persona"

Joshua Robinson
September 07, 2021 13:42
Maxo Kream unloads "Big Persona," which comes laced with production and a guest feature from Tyler, The Creator.


On Monday, Maxo Kream got Hip-Hop fans laughing when he posted screenshots of his iMessage conversations with Tyler, The Creator. In addition to hilariously illustrating the stark differences between their personalities, Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator's text messages more importantly revealed that the two artists were working on music together.

A day later, the Brandon Banks artist has unleashed their first collaborative effort: a brief two-and-a-half-minute single titled "Big Persona." The track finds the Houston native skating over production courtesy of the Call Me If You Get Lost artist, and Tyler, The Creator also plays a big part in the performance of the track as well, as he handles both the first verse and the anthemic hook.

Watch the music video for Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator's booming collaboration below, and let us know your thoughts about "Big Persona" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Maxo Biggie Poppa, who you know that do it better?
I'm the trap Barack Obama, Betty Crocker, used to pedal
Straight mixin' drugs but he love Nutty Professor with Griselda
Pockets Kim and Nikki Parker
I make more money than professors

