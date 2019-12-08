mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maurice Moore Makes His Return On "Water Runnin"

Milca P.
December 07, 2019 19:03
53 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Water Runnin
Maurice Moore

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Maurice Moore touches down with another cut.


Canadian crooner Maurice Moore is back with another selection, offering up his smooth "Water Runnin" track. The selection plays right into the crisp stylings of the Ottawa-bred singer as he delicately unpacks a rendezvous with a special someone.

It marks the first arrival from Moore since he dropped off this year's Destination Unknown project. With the new track, Moore has promised fans that more is on the way as he thanked contributions from the likes of Ye Ali and 12 AM.

"We carrying the real R&B torch proudly into the 2020s," Moore proudly declared.

As he readies that campaign, enjoy "Water Runnin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Treat you like a woman
Treat you like you want it
Freak you like you want it
Freaky like Rihanna
Keep it nice and warm, it
Taste better in the morning

Maurice Moore
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  53
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Maurice Moore Songs water runnin rnb r&b
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Maurice Moore Makes His Return On "Water Runnin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject