Maurice Moore Makes His Return On "Water Runnin"

Canadian crooner Maurice Moore is back with another selection, offering up his smooth "Water Runnin" track. The selection plays right into the crisp stylings of the Ottawa-bred singer as he delicately unpacks a rendezvous with a special someone.

It marks the first arrival from Moore since he dropped off this year's Destination Unknown project. With the new track, Moore has promised fans that more is on the way as he thanked contributions from the likes of Ye Ali and 12 AM.

"We carrying the real R&B torch proudly into the 2020s," Moore proudly declared.

As he readies that campaign, enjoy "Water Runnin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Treat you like a woman

Treat you like you want it

Freak you like you want it

Freaky like Rihanna

Keep it nice and warm, it

Taste better in the morning