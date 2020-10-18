Matthew McConaughey says his father, James Donald McConaughey, died while making love to the Oscar-winner's mother. McConaughey discussed his family with People while promoting his new memoir, Greenlights.

“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

McConaughey's father died in 1992, one year before the release of Dazed and Confused. His mother and father and married on three separate occasions throughout their relationship.

“They were, at times, violent,” he explained to People. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”

McConaughey is married to Brazilian-American model Camila Alves. The couple married in 2012 and share three kids. "Since that evening [the night they met] I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her," he said.

Greenlights is set to release on October 20, 2020. The book is available for preorder here.

