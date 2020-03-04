His name may be mentioned in the media regularly, but Matt Barnes insists that he does his best to try and "lay low." The former NBA star is known for his controversial statement, court cases with his ex Gloria Govan, or his public breakup with his most recent girlfriend Anansa Sims. Still, Matt told Hollywood Unlocked that he really is the type of person who wants to live his life on his own terms away from the spotlight.

After speaking at length about his friend Kobe Bryant, giving Kobe his last interview, and what being at the basketball icon's Celebration of Life ceremony was like, Matt discussed his personal life. He shared that because his breakup with Gloria was "so public and nasty," he wanted his split from Anansa to be quieter and more civil.

He and Anansa apparently went to college together and ran into each other years later. Matt says they were "irresponsible" and had unprotected sex, but he's blessed to have their son. "We broke up at the end of December, but it didn't really hit until the end of January," Matt said. "I really didn't want to ruffle the feathers."

While there have been previous reports of Matt and Gloria being at odds, he states that they're in a much better place currently. He hopes that one day he and Anansa can "be friends" and get back "on a regular schedule" with their son. Check out Matt Barnes' full interview with Hollywood Unlocked below.