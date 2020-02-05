Matt Barnes and his gorgeous girlfriend, Anansa Sims, have called it quits after dating for two years. Matt welcomed his third child with Anansa (he shares a set of twins with his ex Gloria Govan) and after “an amazing two years” together the duo has decided to move forward as co-parents.



The Shade Room shares details on the break up as a source close to the couple allude to Matt being the one to end things. “[Anansa's] an amazing mother and woman and [he] wishes her nothing but the best, he has a tendency of putting everyone else’s happiness in front of his, and has finally decided to put his own happiness first," the source explained. The break-up looks to be fresh since the couple blended their families for a shared holiday. Anansa has three other children from her former marriage to David Patterson.

December marked the model's 41st birthday and Matt had nothing but sweet words to share about his baby mother. "Like a Fine Wine... You’re only getting better! Happy Birthday Beautiful🙏🏽 Love you," he wrote.

In other Matt news, the retired NBA player recently crowned himself the "hardest lightskin n***a" all thanks to Kanye West.