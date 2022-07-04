Master P threw a birthday party for Ocean Robertson, who was accidentally shot in the head in December 2020. The young girl was riding in a car with her mother Fa’Quansa Sha’Georgia Ancrum, her sibling, and a driver when the car was struck by gunfire. Her mother was killed during the incident.

When Master P heard about the story, he decided to help out and promised to throw Robertson a birthday party back in May. Last week, he stayed true to his word and shared pictures from the event on Instagram.



Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

“Birthday party for our beautiful 2 year old princess, baby Ocean," Master P captioned a photo of himself with the family. "@hercymiller #LouisvilleUniversity #GODisgood #futurehealers @louisvillembb @louiethecardinal.”

In another post, he continued: “Today was a great blessing, we celebrated baby Ocean’s 2nd birthday at Louisville Zoo. @hercymiller and I threw her a princess party with the Louisville University Mens Basketball team and all the kids in the community. This little girl is a real testimony, she was shot in the head 19 months ago and is recovering well. #GODisgood Save our babies! #Weallwegot #Christopher2x #FutureHealers #502 @louiethecardinal.”

Master P's meetup with Robertson comes just months after he announced that his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, had passed away. An official cause of death was not revealed, but the rapper referenced drug addiction and mental illness in posts about her death.

Check out Master P's Instagram posts below.









