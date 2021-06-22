The music mogul told cameras that Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson and his family would be happy with the move.
If you've been keeping up with the NBA, you likely already know that the New Orleans Pelicans recently just fired head coach Stan Van Gundy after spending just one season with the team. Following the move, reports surfaced suggesting Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson's family is upset with the team.
As for who should be considered to man the helm of the team now, TMZ Sports recently spoke with rap mogul Master P, née Percy Miller, about the drama surrounding his hometown team. The former basketball player, who also has two sons he's coached through their high school career, told the outlet that he thinks he would be an excellent fit as the new head coach, adding that Zion and his family would be very satisfied with the move.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT
"I think it's time, they gotta do something different, unique," explained Miller, who has previous hooping experience with the Hornets and Raptors during preseason back in the 90s. "I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they'll be the next future big-time pro athletes."
He went on, "If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game!" Back in 2017, he shared with the outlet that he was close to joining former coach Alvin Gentry's staff, adding he would still have his job if he had brought him on. "I think he'd still have his job if he did that," P admits.
As for the rumors surrounding Zion and his family, P adds the move would calm their concerns. "We'll win and Zion will be happy," P said. "Everything! I feel like it's motivating the players and understanding them, that's the most important thing."
As for how a rap mogul could transition into the coaching position, Miller cited Tim Tebow's professional sports lane-switching. "You look at Tim Tebow, they brought him to play as a tight end because they looking at times is changing. The NBA is entertainment. I think it's time for me to be the first hip-hop coach."