"I think it's time, they gotta do something different, unique," explained Miller, who has previous hooping experience with the Hornets and Raptors during preseason back in the 90s. "I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they'll be the next future big-time pro athletes."

He went on, "If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game!" Back in 2017, he shared with the outlet that he was close to joining former coach Alvin Gentry's staff, adding he would still have his job if he had brought him on. "I think he'd still have his job if he did that," P admits.

As for the rumors surrounding Zion and his family, P adds the move would calm their concerns. "We'll win and Zion will be happy," P said. "Everything! I feel like it's motivating the players and understanding them, that's the most important thing."

As for how a rap mogul could transition into the coaching position, Miller cited Tim Tebow's professional sports lane-switching. "You look at Tim Tebow, they brought him to play as a tight end because they looking at times is changing. The NBA is entertainment. I think it's time for me to be the first hip-hop coach."