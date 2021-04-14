Master P is widely regarded as one of hip-hop's many legendary moguls, and while many of his accomplishments center around his No Limit musical legacy, it's no secret that P stands alongside the rap game's best basketballers. In fact, he's among the few to have ever signed a professional NBA contract, having laced up for both the Charlottetown Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1998 and 1998 pre-seasons. Though he never saw action in a regular-season game, it remains an impressive milestone on P's resume nonetheless.

To this day, Master P has yet to slack on the courts in the slightest. As the owner of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball, a professional co-ed basketball league, P remained active in the world of basketball since the league's launch in 2017. And while he has yet to participate as a player, P recently took to Instagram to share a playful clip proving that he's still got it, especially in the free-throw department.

In the video, P steps back and lets fly three free throws in a row, an effortless showcase of his hooping ability. As is often the case whenever a rap star hits the basketball courts, hypothetical roster lineups for imaginary scrimmages tend to follow. Of course, at 50, P might not be such a dominant presence as he once was, but damned if his accuracy isn't sharp as ever. Check out P in action below, and sound off if you think he deserves a place in the hip-hop basketball Hall-Of-Fame. On that note, check out P's own top 5 rapper basketball players right here.