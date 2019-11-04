Master P is expanding the empire and is taking Rap Snacks with him. In just a few years, the Rap Snacks brand has gone from a viral sensation to a bonafide convenience store staple and now, Master P is helping bring the potato chip brand to even more shelves announcing a distribution deal with Wal-Mart that will find Rap Snacks in over 4,200 stores nationwide.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

It was while appearing on The Beat With Ari on MSNBC that Master P announced the new venture while also touching on the subject such as diversity in the C-Suite and the recent treatment that Meghan Markle has faced at the hands of British publications as of late.

He would make note of the fact that his pivot from No Limit soldier to a diversified mogul is still one met with pushback after all this time, highlighting the importance to appropriately brand and position oneself when looking to be taken seriously in business.

“I had a situation the other day where I met with a guy and he was like, ‘I expected you to be a whole different person” ’cause I was prejudged by music — not the business that I’m creating to build an empire and to build a generation of wealth for your family,” Master P revealed. “You have to make changes."