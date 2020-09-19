A senseless act of violence occurred last night in Rochester, New York as two people were killed all while 14 were injured. According to the Rochester Police Department, a mass shooting took place at a backyard part that had upwards of a hundred people in attendance. The two deceased are one male and one female between the ages of 18-22. Meanwhile, the 14 people that were injured were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

As of right now, a suspect has yet to be identified, as authorities continue to interview witnesses for more information. In the ABC report, it was explained that close to 100 people were running from the site of the shooting, all while others tried to get to the scene to help those who might be hurt.

"This tragic act of violence has impacted many people's lives and families," Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren stated, via ABC. "I'm begging everyone to remain calm and exercise deep restraint as RPD investigates what happened here and seeks those responsible."

Mass shootings and gun violence have been a pressing issue in the United States for a long time, and this latest tragedy is yet another example of this.

Stay tuned for updates as this is a developing story.

[Via]