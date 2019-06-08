We are unfortunately reporting on sad news today as another rapper has passed due to gun violence. Maryland rapper Tre Da' Kid has passed. According to XXL Mag, the late rapper was killed after a shooting and car crash this past Friday night. The authorities answered to a shooting marked at 9:20 PM on Forest Drive and Cherry Grove Avenue in Annapolis, Maryland. Upon arrival, they discovered Tre Da' Kid, whose real name is Edward Montre Seay, shot inside a vehicle. The car was involved in a car collision, hence we deem it to be both a shooting and car crash. Thus far, the assumption is that Seay died from injuries due to the crash, but an investigation is ongoing. They are still searching for a suspect in the shooting. Moreover, the respondents share that he was pronounced dead at the scene. The rapper was 32 years old.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Tre Da' Kid was rose to prominence beginning in 2016 when he won 300 Entertainment and Verizon's #freestyle50 challenge. Since then, he went onto releasing the London On Da Track-produced single "Run It" which featured TK Kravitz. His musical output helped him build a name for himself in the DMV area with early projects such as Royalty Album and the Prince of the City mixtapes. In March, Tre' Da Kid had dropped the 13-track project Tdk: Titles Define Kings.

RIP Tre' Da Kid.

[Via]