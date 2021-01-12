She's ringing in the big 5-0 and you Mary J. Blige is doing it in style. The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul shut things down earlier today (January 11) in celebration of her 50th birthday and decided to turn heads on Instagram by sharing super thirst traps of herself rocking a gold, wrap-around bikini. Mary J. glowed as she posed on the shores of an exotic beach location and dropped off two captions to her photos: "Tough love is the therapy!" she penned in one and "#WhereTheMoneyReside" in another.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

In 2016, Blige became a single woman after she and ex-husband Kendu Issacs called it quits after 13 years of marriage. The famed singer recently sat down with Peace of Mind with Taraji and talked about what it's been like adjusting to the single life, especially as holidays and monumental moments happen in her life.

"It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along," said Blige. "I don't know when that's gonna happen. But, I'd rather be myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again. I'm going to be patient and sift through this thing and love on me right now."

"I'm not gonna deprive myself of living [and] I'm not gonna deprive myself of romance, if it ever shows up." Check out the singer's sexy shots below.

