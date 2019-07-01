As reported by Variety, Mary J. Blige has just signed an exclusive first-look television deal with entertainment giant, Lionsgate. Under the contract, Blige and her newly-launched Blue Butterfly productions will develop, as well as produce, TV series for the studio. The singer/actress will also be given the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate’s various business platforms.

“Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice,” stated Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Every art she touches blossoms and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.” As for Mary, she “couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate." Saying, "They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life,”

Blige’s recent acting roles include “Mudbound” on the film side - which earned her acting and music Oscar nominations - as well as Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” on the TV side. Blige is only one of the latest artist to begin developing content with Lionsgate, as the company’s growing talent roster includes Courtney Kemp, Jonathan Levine, the Erwin Brothers, and Eugenio Derbez, among others. Also signing a multiplatform deal with the company, is Seth Rogen and his Point Grey Pictures banner. The deal includes motion pictures, TV packages, and potential programming for Lionsgate’s cable channel Starz. Lionsgate’s biggest productions on the TV front included “Orange Is The New Black,” “Mad Men” and “Dear White People.”