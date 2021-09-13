Disney+ has been on a roll with a slew of original series, including the recent run of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and the recent What If?

Now, the streak is set to continue with the upcoming release of Hawkeye, which is set to hit the streaming service on November 24th. The official trailer for Hawkeye has arrived, placing longtime MCU vet Jeremy Renner in the spotlight like never before and promising a story that appears both highly personal and action-packed -- a combination that the Marvel team has been perfecting throughout the years.

From the look of it, the archer will find his attempts to reconcile with his family thwarted by a new threat -- one that appears directly linked to his past. Set to a rendition of "It's A Most Wonderful Time Of The Year," Hawkeye finds himself teaming up with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who looks to become something of a protege for the weary and wisecracking Avenger. Expect plenty of impressive archery and comedy throughout -- there are even a few glimpses of a zany Captain America-centric musical, which promises to be a spectacle in itself.

Fans have been quick to praise the tone of the trailer, with many excited to see Renner's Hawkeye finally fleshed out, especially given the developmental depth of comic-book counterpart. Plus, there's also the added bonus of delivering a bit of holiday cheer, which should go a long way in further establishing Hawkeye's unique tone.

Check it out for yourself below, and look for the series to begin streaming on November 24th, exclusively on Disney+.

WATCH: Marvel's Hawkeye (Official Trailer)