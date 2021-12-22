The Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you watched Spider-Man: No Way Home over the weekend, the teaser also appeared as the second post-credits scene. During the film, Strange is seen brainwashing the entire world in an attempt to give Peter Parker a chance to attend MIT. Marvel also released a poster with a snap of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who is expected to play an integral role in the upcoming film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse is the highly anticipated sequel to the first Doctor Strange film. The 2016 film was the 14th film in the MCU. Premiering first in Hong Kong on October 13th, 2016, and Nov. 4th in the U.S, the film grossed over $677 million worldwide and received an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The cast will include Benedict Cumberbatch as the Doctor, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as the new Sorcerer Supreme, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and newcomer Xochitl Gomez. Gomez will be making her MCU debut as America Chavez.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Historically, Chavez has the ability to open holes in reality. It's obvious that she will become a great asset to Doctor Strange as he fixes the damage he caused with his misuse of the Time Stone. The final scenes of the debut film show Strange using the Time Stone to defy the laws of nature to save the world from its doom.

The Sam Raimi and Jade Halley Bartlett directed film is set for a May 6, 2022 release.

