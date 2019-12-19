Mark Wahlberg has previously opened up about his insane workout routine and detailed how he starts his day at 2:30AM and kicks off his workouts at 4AM proving that he accomplishes a handful of tasks before most people on any given day. The 48-year-old is currently working on a film titled Infinite that follows a man suffering from schizophrenia who has to deal with his troubled past, and Mark's accomplished a whole new goal of getting in killer shape as he's showcased in his recent Instagram post.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing," he captioned the image.

Mark previously opened up about his day meal plan. "I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast, then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning. At 8 o'clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs," he said. "At 10:30am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce." The Fear actor finishes his day with some halibut, steak and grilled chicken with bok choi respectively.