Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is making sure his players, both current and former, are doing well, finding Delonte West and offering to help him following a viral photo that showed the retired shooting guard begging for money on the streets.

For months, Delonte West has reportedly been struggling. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and when he left the NBA, his life seemingly down-spiraled. He has been seen in videos getting into fights, dancing under a Dallas bridge while homeless, and more.

Those that have played with West have publicly hoped to get active in helping him, which led Mark Cuban to find him and offer his help.

A new video taken from a gas station in Dallas shows Cuban picking up West after the Mavericks head honcho had been trying to contact him for several days. The two reportedly agreed to meet and they went to a local hotel. According to TMZ, West is open to the idea of going to rehab, which Cuban would pay for.

The report reads that West's family and friends have long hoped for him to enter rehab but, until recently, he was not receptive to the idea.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hopefully, Mark Cuban is able to get Delonte the help that he needs. It's hard to see him struggling with his mental health and housing situation, especially when just a few years ago, he was striving on the court.

[via]