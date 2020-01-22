Delonte West has been struggling as of late and fans are both upset and worried about the former NBA player. Earlier this week, disturbing footage hit the internet of West being beaten up in the middle of a street while people drove past. There was also a video of West being handcuffed and interrogated by police. Since the release of the video, fans and former teammates have hit social media to give their opinion on the ordeal and are calling for measures to ensure West's safety moving forward.

According to Complex, a huge development in the incident has come to light. In a recent press conference, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski spoke about how the department is doing an investigation into how the video made it to the internet. In the meantime, the officer who took the video has been suspended and could face harsh punishment if he was the one who released the footage.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not West will be able to get the help he needs. His support system is in the midst of trying to help him to the best of their abilities. Hopefully, he is able to find some peace moving forward.