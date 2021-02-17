Mario Judah Shows Off His Rockstar Face Tattoos On "In My Bag"

Mario Judah lives a rockstar lifestyle and shows off his essentials on the latest episode of "In My Bag".

Mario Judah is a pretty polarizing figure in hip-hop. His metal influences have shaped him into a one-of-a-kind artist that people either love or hate. There is no middle ground with the "Die Very Rough" star. No stranger to going viral, Mario Judah has seen his fame skyrocket in the last year. His story is unique, given the fact that he came into the game wishing to be a producer and hadn't even considered going the artist route. When he started dropping his first songs, though, people instantly tuned in and wanted more from the red-haired star-in-the-making.

Following our December interview with the rap artist, Mario Judah came through for the latest episode of In My Bag, showing off some of his most prized possessions and showing love to the people that mean the most to him.

Starting the video with his trademark energy, Mario went straight to the essentials, taking out his rockstar chains and putting them around his neck one-by-one. This led to him describing his rockstar lifestyle, showing off his "rockstar" finger tattoos, the "Die Very Rough" ink on his hand, and his fresh face tattoos. He goes on to pull out his favorite Balenciaga sandals, the laptop he used to make "Die Very Rough", and a dope 3D printed sculpture of himself, which he will cherish forever.

Of course, Mario also shows love to Tes X, with whom he recently released the song "It's Time to Rock."

Watch the latest episode of In My Bag above and let us know who you want to see on the series next.