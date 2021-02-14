Mario Comes Through With A Valentine's Day Jam On "Luxury Love"

Today is Valentine's Day which means if you're in a relationship, you're probably out there celebrating with your significant other. Of course, this day of love means plenty of people are looking for some mood music that will help spice up the occasion. R&B has always been the perfect genre for this and artists like Mario have been providing those soundtracks for a minute now.

As a result, Mario recently came through with a brand new track called "Luxury Love," which is certainly the perfect soundtrack to any Valentine's Day date. The production is extremely lowkey, all while Mario delivers smooth vocals with some raunchy lyrics that are suggestive in nature. These elements come together for great mood playlist bait, and you can stream the effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know that I’m the one (You know that I’m the one)

But you are always taken (Hmm-hmm)

Ain’t got no time to wait (Wait)

I knew I wanted you, thank God, now I can show it