When he's not making headlines for unfollowing 22-year-old Ice Spice on Instagram, you can find Drake catching up with his film industry friends on the red carpet, most recently appearing at the premiere for David O' Russell's upcoming flick, Amsterdam.

The event took place on Sunday (September 18) in New York City. Leading lady Margot Robbie was in attendance wearing an elegant strapless white dress by Chanel, although her co-star, Chris Rock, wasn't there to walk alongside her.

Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, and Margot Robbie attend the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chatting with PEOPLE at the premiere, The Wolf of Wall Street actress opened up about the realities of her career. "Honestly, I want people to see what making a movie is really like. I don't think it's as glamorous as people imagine it to be," she said.

"[There's] not a whole lot of luxury on movie sets — it's like moments like this a couple times a year that are more luxurious and fancy."

Other famous faces who made it out to the celebration include Christian Bale, John David Washington, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Andrea Riseborough.

If you're wondering what brought Drake to the premiere, the 35-year-old is one of the producers of the upcoming project, which tells the story of a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney (played by Bale, Robbie, and Washington), who make a pact to always protect each other, no matter what lengths they must go to.

Amsterdam is expected to arrive in theatres next month, on October 7th. Check out more photos from the red carpet below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Mike Myers attends the World Premiere of “Amsterdam” -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

John David Washington attends the World Premiere of “Amsterdam” -- Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Drake attends the World Premiere of “Amsterdam” -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic attend the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

