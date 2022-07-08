We've seen some show-stopping movies hit theatres (most recently, Top Gun: Maverick) already this year, and it looks like there will be even more on the way this winter.

On Friday, July 8th, the trailer for Amsterdam began making waves online. If you haven't already heard, the upcoming film was produced by Drake and Future the Prince, directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Three Kings, and Silver Linings Playbook) and has a seriously impressive ensemble cast to boot.





As HipHopDX notes, our three stars are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney, respectively.

The trio formed a pact in the early 20th century promising to always protect each other, no matter what lengths they have to go to, and from the looks of the first trailer, they may be working together to fight off murderous accusations after an old white man is discovered dead in a box.

"A lot of this actually happened," the visual claims, (as well as Drizzy's Instagram caption promoting it) only generating more intrigue for the November release.





Other famous faces set to appear include Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift, just to name a few.

This isn't the first time that Champagne Papi has taken on the role of producer – he also worked on HBO's Euphoria series, as well as Netflix's Top Boy and the 2017 documentary, The Carter Effect.

Another highly anticipated sure-to-be box office-topper that's due to premiere this winter is James Cameron's Avatar 2, which the Canadian filmmaker discussed in a recent interview – read more about that here, and check out the trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam below.

