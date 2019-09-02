mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marcellus Juvann Shares "Keep Alive" Project

Milca P.
September 02, 2019 04:19
Keep Alive
Marcellus Juvann

Marcellus Juvann debuts new effort.


Marcellus Juvann has issued the arrival of his latest Keep Alive project, sharing a 10-track effort with limited features from Soufside Jefe and LB199X. The new delivery is the follow up to last year's full-length Everyone Lives In The End, and continues Juvann's campaign of hard-hitting raps, choosing to resort to resonating lines and textured outputs.

The new effort is also attached to a new visual for project select and lead single "900 Lives," in which Juvann travels to East Atlanta to deliver on the visually-appealing clip as he surrounds himself in Georgian scenery and varied elements of art and dance.

Get into Keep Alive down below.

