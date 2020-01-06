mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marc E. Bassy Joins JAYLIEN On "So High"

Milca P.
January 06, 2020 00:57
JAYLIEN via YouTube
JAYLIEN and Marc collide.


Before closing out the year, crooner JAYLIEN touched down to share his newest "Finally" track. It marked the hyphenate's first drop in some time and appears to be the start of a fresh campaign as he has returned two weeks later to share his newest "So High" single with fans, bringing along Marc E. Bassy for the ride.

On the bouncy cut, the typical behind-the-scenes work stays untouched as JAYLIEN opts to handle production, and engineering on the joint, making room for Bassy's songwriting talents on the effort. It makes for an exciting addition to the road that leads toward the follow-up to last year's Summer's Over 2 full-length project. Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

My game come with drama cause we always had the spice
If I met your mama then I’m probably your type
You got daddy issues we could settle those tonight
I'm not tryna fix you but ain’t nothing out here light

-Marc E. Bassy

 

