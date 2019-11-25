Strip club shootings aren't unheard of but the reason behind this man's decision to shoot up the club's parking lot is a bit much. According to The Courier, a senior citizen went on a wild rampage that included firing his gun and leading police on a wild chase after his debit card was declined at the strippy.



Matt Cardy/Getty Images

67-year-old man James Allen Wells tried to pull a fast one near the University of Northern Iowa. According to court docs, Wells went to the club around 11 p.m. on November 15th (Friday) when he clearly caught an attitude after his debit card was turned down. What's worse is that he decided to pull out the money after getting a lapdance. Wells reportedly left the establishment and started firing shots into cars in the parking lot.

"One bullet hit [a] Dodge Durango in the rear window, a Chrysler Town and County was hit in the tailgate by a bullet and lodged in the back seat, and other bullets struck a Chevrolet Impala’s driver’s side door and windshield and lodged in the dashboard," the Courier writes.

After the shooting, he led the campus cops on a little chase before the University Of Northern Iowa cops attempted to get him to pull over. He didn't. Instead, he continued to speed before hitting a curb and taking a massive L.

Wells has been charged with one count of carrying weapons, two counts of criminal mischief in the second-degree, five counts of reckless use of a firearm, another two counts of assault of a peace officer (he injured a cop during his arrest), as well as eluding, reckless driving and interferences while armed. He was also hit with another count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.