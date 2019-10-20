A man who pleaded guilty to a trafficking charge has now had his case dismissed by a judge after the lab results came in. According to The Oklahoman, Cody Gregg's 15-year prison sentence was overturned after the "cocaine" he was arrested for ended up being powdered milk. Gregg told judge that he initially decided to plead guilty in order to get out of Oklahoma County Jail. He pleaded guilty possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He later withdrew his plea once the results proved that the drug was simply a pantry product.



Monroe County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Gregg was reportedly arrested in August after he was allegedly riding his bike without rear lights. When police tried to stop him, he was reportedly shirtless with a backpack on and "did not stop but started to pedal harder as if he was trying to get away," an officer wrote in the affidavit. After chasing him, they found a bag with a white substance which the office presumed was cocaine.

The judge granted Gregg his request to dismiss the case on Friday. Gregg had been locked up at the Oklahoma County jail since his arrest this past summer.

The thing about the dismissal that really stands out is that Gregg previously pleaded guilty in a drug case and was on probation at the time of the arrest.