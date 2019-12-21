For reasons unknown, a San Diego man has broken a new record when he ate Chick-fil-A for 114 days straight, beating out the former guy who ate it for 100 days. According to The New York Post, Mark Mendenhall really ate the fast food offerings everyday except Sunday (since the restaurant is closed that day) preferring mostly the original chicken sandwich, fries, and a large Diet Coke.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“This habit started about five to six years ago,” he said of his love for Chick-fil-A. “I loved the atmosphere, I loved how polite the team members were.” At first, Mark wanted to challenge himself to do 105 days to out beat the last guy but decided to push himself a little further. “I told myself that I would go 105 days just to be different,” he said. Mark made his questionable diet have a purpose when he raised $1,000 for the Poway Unified School District Adopt-a-Family program.

“As soon as I found out about this organization, I knew that is what I wanted to do to celebrate [beating my goal],” he added. His 114 challenged wasn't so easy when he was on vacation with his family in Disneyland but he promised that on their next family trip he would be back to normal eating. “So, my wife promptly planned a vacation to Palm Springs — far enough away that I wouldn’t drive back but close enough so we didn’t have to fly anywhere,” he explained.