According to TMZ, a 49-year old man was arrested this weekend for placing a hidden camera on the set of the Bond 25 movie. The man, named Peter Hartley, was booked by Thames Valley Police in England where he's facing voyeurism charges in connection to a hidden camera that was found in one of the women's toilets on a Pinewood Studios set, specifically where Bond 25 is being filmed.

It's unclear at the moment if the guy had any connection to the production set or the studio, but Pinewood is cooperating with the investigation, saying… "We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

Unfortunately, this disturbing incident is just the latest in a series of bad news that has plagues the production of the upcoming Bond series. Star Daniel Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained while filming in May. Then in early June, a controlled explosion went wrong, resulting in damage to the exterior of the 007 stage at the iconic studio. At the time, officials claimed there were no injuries on set, but the verified movie Twitter account did report that a crew member outside the stage had suffered a "minor injury.”

Hopefully, things can get turned around quickly because the film is set to release on April 8, 2020. We’ll keep you posted.

