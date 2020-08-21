Maluma Heats Up The End Of Summer With New Album "Papi Juancho"

As summer 2020 comes to a close, we're hoping all of you will remember the good music we've received so far as opposed to dwelling on, well, everything else. Adding to the zeitgeist of recent standout releases, Reggaeton sensation Maluma just dropped a surprise new album called PAPI JUANCHO that's filled with just enough heat to match the seasonal vibe.



Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Arriving as an appetizer to Maluma's upcoming performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs next week (Aug. 30), PAPI JUANCHO is a proper urbano record overall that gives you a constant urge to dance for the duration of all 22 songs featured on the LP. Features come from a handful of fellow Latin music stars, including Darell, Zion, Yandel, Myke Towers and both Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez on the lead single "Parce" amongst others. Maluma came through hard with this record, which sends a major shoutout to his Latin roots while still offering songs that can be appreciated internationally.

Listen to Maluma's new album PAPI JUANCHO right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

1. Medallo City

2. Bella-K (Feat. Zion & Randy)

3. Hawái

4. Cielo a un Diablo

5. Perdón (Feat. Yandel)

6. La Cura

7. Luz Verde

8. Cuidau (Feat. Yomo)

9. Parce (Feat. Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez)

10. Viento (Interlude)

11. Madrid (with Myke Towers)

12. Salida de Escape

13. Ansiedad

14. Mai Mai (Feat. Ñengo Flow & Jory Boy)

15. Vete Vete (Feat. Ñejo & Dálmata)

16. Me Acuerdo de Ti (Feat. Darell)

17. Boy Toy

18. Booty

19. Quality

20. Copas de Vino

21. ADMV

22. ADMV (Versión Urbana)