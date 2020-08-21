mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maluma Heats Up The End Of Summer With New Album "Papi Juancho"

Keenan Higgins
August 21, 2020 19:11
Papi Juancho
Maluma

Reggaeton superstar Maluma drops a surprise album on his fans with "PAPI JUANCHO," a 22-track project with a handful of features and vibes to keep you dancing for all of what's left of summer 2020.


As summer 2020 comes to a close, we're hoping all of you will remember the good music we've received so far as opposed to dwelling on, well, everything else. Adding to the zeitgeist of recent standout releases, Reggaeton sensation Maluma just dropped a surprise new album called PAPI JUANCHO that's filled with just enough heat to match the seasonal vibe.

Maluma Papi Juancho album review
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Arriving as an appetizer to Maluma's upcoming performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs next week (Aug. 30), PAPI JUANCHO is a proper urbano record overall that gives you a constant urge to dance for the duration of all 22 songs featured on the LP. Features come from a handful of fellow Latin music stars, including Darell, Zion, Yandel, Myke Towers and both Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez on the lead single "Parce" amongst others. Maluma came through hard with this record, which sends a major shoutout to his Latin roots while still offering songs that can be appreciated internationally. 

Listen to Maluma's new album PAPI JUANCHO right now on all streaming platforms. 

Tracklist:

1. Medallo City
2. Bella-K (Feat. Zion & Randy)
3. Hawái
4. Cielo a un Diablo
5. Perdón (Feat. Yandel)
6. La Cura
7. Luz Verde
8. Cuidau (Feat. Yomo)
9. Parce (Feat. Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez)
10. Viento (Interlude)
11. Madrid (with Myke Towers)
12. Salida de Escape
13. Ansiedad
14. Mai Mai (Feat. Ñengo Flow & Jory Boy)
15. Vete Vete (Feat. Ñejo & Dálmata)
16. Me Acuerdo de Ti (Feat. Darell)
17. Boy Toy
18. Booty 
19. Quality
20. Copas de Vino
21. ADMV
22. ADMV (Versión Urbana)

