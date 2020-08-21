Ñejo & Dálmata
Mixtapes
Maluma Heats Up The End Of Summer With New Album "Papi Juancho"
Reggaeton superstar Maluma drops a surprise album on his fans with "PAPI JUANCHO," a 22-track project with a handful of features and vibes to keep you dancing for all of what's left of summer 2020.
By
Keenan Higgins
Aug 21, 2020
