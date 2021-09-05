After previously making a request to postpone his 33-month prison sentence, producer Mally Mall has turned himself into the feds to serve time.

It was last month that Mall cited a pending biopsy in order to determine if a mass on his thigh was cancerous or not. According to a judge, his team failed to outline why Mally couldn't get the biopsy completed within the prison's Health Services Division.

In response to Mally's initial request, the judge presiding over his case stated that she would no longer "entertain any further meritless delay tactics."

Represented by Steve Sadow, Mally Mall will be incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon after pleading guilty to running an illegal prostitution service for over a decade throughout Clark County, Nevada.

"Mally Mall over the last several years had dedicated his life to music and helping people," Sadow said. "He has fully recognized the error in his ways and has gone out of his way to try to make amends. He intends to take full advantage of each and every program offered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons."

His release date is currently scheduled for December 15, 2023.