Producer Mally Mall is scheduled to begin a 33-month prison sentence next week. However, he is now requesting that it be postponed in order to undergo a medical procedure.

Per TMZ, the producer's legal team submitted a request to give him more time before relinquishing himself to the state as a new mass has been discovered on his thigh. Per documents, the mass will need to be removed. The procedure will reportedly require a full CT scan and biopsy in order to determine if it's cancerous or not.

Currently, his date to surrender is August 13, but Mally Mall is requesting the date be pushed back to November 12.

In October of 2019, he pled guilty to charges stemming from a prostitution ring. The producer was accused of running the operation from 2002 to 2014 according to prosecutors who say that he owned and operated several unlicensed prostitution operations across Clark County, Nevada

His accusations also include soliciting women on platforms like Backpage while other women accused him of using fake shell companies to disguise his actual business in order to force them into prostitution.

While he is expected to serve his sentence in a medium-security prison, Mall has also requested that his date be postponed to seek redesignation to another facility.