Malik Beasley had one of the best seasons of his career, at just 24 years old. With the Minnesota Timberwolves, Beasley averaged just shy of 20 points per game, and throughout the year, he looked like a player with a bright future in the NBA. Unfortunately, Beasley's season was also filled with drama as he was in a social media love triangle with the mother of his child Montana Yao, and Larsa Pippen. This was a story that lasted for weeks, and just a few weeks ago, Beasley apologized to Yao in a lengthy IG message.

Prior to the season, Beasley was arrested on drug possession and violent threat charges as he allegedly pointed a gun at some family members who were in his driveway. Back in February, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the incident, and it was to be served after the season.

Harrison Barden/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Beasley has officially entered the Wright County Jail in Minnesota where he will be serving the 120-day sentence. Beasley's sentence officially began on Tuesday, June 1st, which means he will be out of Jail in time for the beginning of October, which is when the basketball season is set to restart.

