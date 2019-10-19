Maleek Berry Brings The Proper Vibes On "Somebody Falling"

Maleek Berry has been making some serious waves in the past few years internationally. The British-Nigerian artist has established himself in his own right in the U.K. and Afrobeats scene. Along with that, collaborations with Goldlink, Jidenna, Quavo, Chip, Kranium, and more has helped shine a bigger light on his talent. It's been a few months since we've heard new music from him. The singer dropped off "Flashy" in June and now, he follows it up with another heater.

Maleek Berry has all the necessary vibes for your weekend on his latest drop, "Somebody Falling." The afro-pop infused single is an infectious effort from the South London native.

"I KNOW GUYS ARE TIRED OF WAITING. 2k RTS and we DROP #SOMEBODYFALLING TOMORROW!!! NO LONG TING !" He wrote in anticipation of the single on Twitter yesterday.

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna act like you don't see me

But I know say you want this D

DJ, put it on repeat

So she can back it up in ah my HD

