Ilyasah Shabazz, one of the daughters of Malcolm X, has called for a congressional investigation into her father’s 1965 murder. Shabazz's request comes after ABC News aired its new special on the civil rights activist, Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated: The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice, on Friday on Hulu.

“We want to know the truth. We want to know why our father was killed and who did it,” Shabazz told ABC News. “I knew about my father. I knew about daddy. I knew about my mother’s husband. But I had never learned about Malcolm X the icon, and in college, I did.”



In 2021, Nation of Islam members Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated through evidence previously withheld by the FBI and the NYPD.

“There was so many who said that these men who were serving time were not the actual people who pulled the trigger,” Shabazz explained.

Shabazz was just 3-years-old when Malcolm X was shot and killed at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City on Feb. 21, 1965. Malcolm was only 39.

“He spoke truth to power and especially during a time when there was no one doing it,” she added.

