mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Majid Jordan Drops "Forget About The Party" Ahead Of "Wildest Dreams" Album Release

Taylor McCloud
October 18, 2021 12:49
651 Views
40
1
OVO SoundOVO Sound
OVO Sound

Forget About The Party
Majid Jordan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sometimes it's better to skip the party.


It's exciting anytime anybody under the OVO Sound umbrella drops. 

From the way the Drake and 40 co-founded label makes announcements regarding new music to the feeling of the music itself, there's an energy that comes with all OVO Sound drops and, while not everybody can generate Drake-level buzz, there is certainly a ton of excitement surrounding the upcoming Majid Jordan project, Wildest Dreams

Set to release on October 22, Wildest Dreams is the Toronto duo's third studio album, and despite already releasing a handful of singles including "Summer Rain" and "Waves of Blue," there was still hope that we'd get one more record before Friday and today, that hope was rewarded. 

Debuting their fourth Wildest Dreams single, "Forget About The Party" on Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show, Majid Jordan came through with an emotional, silky album cut about skipping out on the party and spending the night on the living room dancefloor. 

Over a skeletal, acoustic guitar-powered instrumental, Majid Jordan promises that "anything you want, you can have it," setting the stage for the release of Wildest Dreams in just a couple of days. 

Quotable Lyrics
Swear I've been doing my best, but I just can't escape it
We been here so many times, can't count the words that I
Gone
Every look you got me hanging on
Crossing every line that's
I'm so tired of chasing these
It's you that I'm needing

Check out "Forget About The Party" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Majid Jordan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  651
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Majid Jordan ovo sound wildest dreams
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Majid Jordan Drops "Forget About The Party" Ahead Of "Wildest Dreams" Album Release
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject