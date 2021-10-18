Majid Jordan Drops "Forget About The Party" Ahead Of "Wildest Dreams" Album Release

It's exciting anytime anybody under the OVO Sound umbrella drops.

From the way the Drake and 40 co-founded label makes announcements regarding new music to the feeling of the music itself, there's an energy that comes with all OVO Sound drops and, while not everybody can generate Drake-level buzz, there is certainly a ton of excitement surrounding the upcoming Majid Jordan project, Wildest Dreams.

Set to release on October 22, Wildest Dreams is the Toronto duo's third studio album, and despite already releasing a handful of singles including "Summer Rain" and "Waves of Blue," there was still hope that we'd get one more record before Friday and today, that hope was rewarded.

Debuting their fourth Wildest Dreams single, "Forget About The Party" on Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show, Majid Jordan came through with an emotional, silky album cut about skipping out on the party and spending the night on the living room dancefloor.

Over a skeletal, acoustic guitar-powered instrumental, Majid Jordan promises that "anything you want, you can have it," setting the stage for the release of Wildest Dreams in just a couple of days.

Quotable Lyrics

Swear I've been doing my best, but I just can't escape it

We been here so many times, can't count the words that I

Gone

Every look you got me hanging on

Crossing every line that's

I'm so tired of chasing these

It's you that I'm needing

Check out "Forget About The Party" below and let us know what you think in the comments.