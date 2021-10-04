OVO Sound is coming strong this fall. Drake's dominance on the Billboard 200 continues, though NBA Youngboy just pushed him to #2 this week. Still, Certified Lover Boy is steadily maintaining radio play and prominence practically everywhere. However, it looks like the label is ready to continue flooding the fall with new music.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Majid Jordan is the next up with their new album set to drop after nearly four years. Over the past few months, they've unveiled new singles including, "Been Through That" and "Summer Rain." Now, they've announced their new album, Wildest Dreams will be arriving on October 22nd. The Canadian duo shared the album artwork for the project on social media, along with the album's title and release date. Drake also plugged the album on his IG Story.

Ahead of the release of the album's lead single, "Waves Of Blue," they hinted at the album's title in a quick promo. "The story begins with our new song 'Waves Of Blue,'" they said in the clip. "It's the song that takes us to the place that we all want to be -- our wildest dreams. We're working on finishing our next album, so stay tuned, and we'll see you soon."

With an October 22nd release date set, we're hoping to hear one more single from Majid Jordan before the album arrives in its entirety. Check out the announcement for Majid Jordan's forthcoming album, Wildest Dreams below.