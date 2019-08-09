Maino & Manolo Rose Come Through With New Banger "Love & Loyalty"

Every so often, Maino will come through with some brand new heat. Although it's not as regularly as we would hope, it's still nice to hear him drop off new music. He recently teamed up with Manolo Rose for their new heater, "Love & Loyalty." DJ Scram and Scram Jones handle the hard-hitting production. The sample sounds like it derived from a tribal chant while the drums they use are crispy and knock heavily. Meanwhile, Maino and Manolo Rose deliver hard-hitting bars detailing the rules of the streets while simultaneously flexin'. It's a hard-hitting anthem and arguably, one of the best records we've heard from either rapper in a hot minute.

Check out their new collaboration, "Love & Loyalty" and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Maino and Manolo Rose.

Quotable Lyrics

How you want it? Big body or the coup, boy

Been ballin', I ain't talkin' hoops boy

Who you callin'? Might just be your hoe n***a

One time for the homies on parole, n***a