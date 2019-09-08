Mahalia Unveils "Love And Compromise" Album

After a successful campaign that found her stepping out onto the global stage more than ever before, British songstress Mahalia has shared her Love and Compromise album, the debut album that features appearances from Burna Boy, Ella Mai, Lucky Daye, Terrace Martin and more.

The new entry finds the U.K. rising star effectively crossing over into waters that find inspiration in R&B and Soul sounds from around the globe, effortlessly floating between neo-soul, dancehall, and pop-tinged cuts.

Eight years after a solid Ed Sheeran co-sign, Mahalia has crafted a debut that allows the siren to effectively introduce herself to the masses on her own terms, solidifying an undeniable sound that places unquestionable talent at the forefront and underscores versatility across the board.