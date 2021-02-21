We're nearing March and thus far, 2021's unveiled a few solid projects. Jazmine Sullivan kicked the year off with Heaux Tales, PartyNextDoor slid through with Colours, and with last weekend being Valentine's Day and all, we received a surplus of music in the world of R&B. As we do each week, we compile some records that you should have on repeat right now for our R&B Season playlist.

Mahalia has been relatively low-key in recent times but she finally popped out this week with the release of her new single, "Jealous" with Rico Nasty. That isn't her only appearance on our R&B season playlist, either. She also assisted Lucky Daye on "My Window" which was also a necessary addition for this week's playlist.

Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack has a few stand-out records. While it was Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z's collaboration that became widely-talked about, SiR slid through with an amazing cut called, "Teach Me." Brent Faiyaz also unleashed a new record titled, "Eden" from Black History Always/Music For The Movement Vol. 2

Along with the previously mentioned songs, we also have new music from Jenevieve and Mac Ayres for you to check out. Press play on our R&B Season playlist below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

