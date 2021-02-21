We're nearing March and thus far, 2021's unveiled a few solid projects. Jazmine Sullivan kicked the year off with Heaux Tales, PartyNextDoor slid through with Colours, and with last weekend being Valentine's Day and all, we received a surplus of music in the world of R&B. As we do each week, we compile some records that you should have on repeat right now for our R&B Season playlist.

Mahalia has been relatively low-key in recent times but she finally popped out this week with the release of her new single, "Jealous" with Rico Nasty. That isn't her only appearance on our R&B season playlist, either. She also assisted Lucky Daye on "My Window" which was also a necessary addition for this week's playlist.

Judas & The Black Messiah soundtrack has a few stand-out records. While it was Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z's collaboration that became widely-talked about, SiR slid through with an amazing cut called, "Teach Me." Brent Faiyaz also unleashed a new record titled, "Eden" from Black History Always/Music For The Movement Vol. 2.

Along with the previously mentioned songs, we also have new music from Jenevieve and Mac Ayres for you to check out. Press play on our R&B Season playlist below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

