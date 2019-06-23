Saturday, Magic Johnson made an appearance to sit down with Jemele Hill during the BET Experience Genius Talks, and during the course of the conversation, the former Lakers exec got his chance to dish on his own predictions for the season that awaits the newly-built Lakers core of Lebron James and Anthony Davis

"LeBron is still, you know, the best in basketball," he explained. "And I think that when you put another superstar with him, an Anthony Davis, both of them will allow each other now to really play their game and dominate because what happens, the floor will open up. And LeBron is such an incredible passer and driver, and he always makes his teammate better. So look for Anthony really to have probably one of his greatest seasons."

In an earlier interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson revealed that he actually played a part in the acquisition of Davis, noting that he consulted with Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and adviser Kurt Rambis, urging them to move forward with the deal.

"I’m still going to be right there and I’m still going to be calling and giving them notes," Johnson said. "I told them that this trade could be great for the next 10 years for the Lakers. That’s what I sent in the note.'"