Coronavirus has effectively shut down the NBA season until further notice. It remains to be seen when the league will be back although many believe the best case-scenario would be something like mid-June. Needless to say, it's a sad time to be a sports fan and by extension, a sports writer. Trust me, I know. At this point, it feels like we are living in some sort of dystopian society where we have to bend the knee to the virus that has begun to consume our every day life.

In light of this, governments around the world are urging people to practice social distancing while also making sure we wash our hands and undergo proper hygiene protocol. The NBA is trying to do its part in regards to this crisis as today, they had Magic Johnson do a PSA in which he addresses fans and tells them to stay safe.

At one point in the video, Johnson mentions social distancing and makes sure to reiterate how important it is for everyone to listen to proper instructions and not do anything that could jeopardize the health of others.

In the coming days and weeks, it will be crucial for everyone continue these efforts so we can protect the vulnerable.