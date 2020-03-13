Over the past 48 hours, the NBA has been through a lot. It all started on Wednesday night when Rudy Gobert was officially diagnosed with the Coronavirus. From there, the NBA took swift action and decided to suspend the season entirely. Just yesterday, Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus which isn't surprising when you consider how he is teammates with Gobert. The virus has the NBA on high alert and for now, they will be out of commission for at least 30 days.

Yesterday, Adam Silver was on Inside the NBA where he spoke to the panel about the shutdown and whether or not the NBA will come back at all this season. As Silver explained, they aren't ruling out any options and for now, cancelation of the entire season could very well be a possibility. However, Silver is optimistic that the virus will start to improve once the warmer weather gets here.

This should be concerning news for NBA fans who wanted to see the season play out as planned. As of right now, there is nothing the league can do which makes the situation all that much more frustrating. Over the next few weeks, leagues around the world will have a better understanding of what course of action makes the most sense for not just their league but humanity as a whole.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.