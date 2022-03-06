Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called out Russell Westbrook ahead of the team's matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Johnson says that Westbrook needs to admit that he hasn't played well and turn the season around; otherwise, he believes acquiring Westbrook could be remembered as the "worst trade in Laker history."

Johnson began by explaining that he still has hope for this Lakers team, reflecting on his own team's poor play in 1991, before they turned it around and made it to the NBA Finals.



Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

“But Russell Westbrook, young man, you gotta know, there was expectations when you called LeBron and Anthony Davis and said you wanted to be a Laker,” he continued. “You saw Kobe Bryant play and win all those championships, and Kobe said you were the guy. So you know you had to come here knowing that it’s about championships when you put the purple and gold on. Quit battling the press, take ownership and accountability and say, ‘Hey, I haven’t played well, but I got a chance to turn it around.’ So, I’m tired of excuses, it’s time to take ownership and say, ‘I’ve just been playing poorly, but hopefully I can turn it around.’”

The Lakers are currently 27-35, in ninth place in the Western Conference.

[Via]