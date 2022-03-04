Russell Westbrook's time with the Lakers has been pretty abysmal. There have been times where he was completely benched in the fourth quarter, and there have been other times where he just looks completely and utterly incompetent. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the Lakers are reconsidering Russ' role on the team.

For instance, today, head coach Frank Vogel was recently asked about Westbrook and whether or not he will come off of the bench moving forward. While Vogel refused to confirm or deny this strategy, he did note that every single scenario has been thought of at this point.

“We’ve talked about everything, yes. We’ve talked about everything," Vogel explained. “I’m not really gonna get into that. We’ve had discussions, just like the front office has thousands of trade discussions every trade deadline. Most of them don’t come to fruition and that’s where we’re at with Russ. Having said (that), if that’s the path that’s a better option, we have talked about that. We’ve talked about everything we can do with our team. OK? We’re not there, so I have nothing to add to that.”

With 20 games left in the season, the Lakers don't have much time to figure things out. Hopefully for them, a solution is found sooner rather than later.

