Madonna hasn't seriously been linked to anyone romantically as of late but things may change since the 61-year-old singer has been spotted getting cozy with a man very much her junior. The "Like A Virgin" songstress was seen on a balcony in Miami this past weekend with 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams, as the youngin caressed her and massaged her shoulders.

By the looks of Ahlamalik's Instagram, he does backup choreography for Madonna and labeled Madonna and his colleague "Warriors with a message" in a post on his grid. On the same balcony, Madonna was seen posted up with her daughter, Lourdes, 23, and her boyfriend who looks older than Madonna's.

"Madonna is 61 and her current (alleged) boyfriend is 25. We have to give her the same treatment we give Leo DiCaprio but y’all not ready for that conversation," one Twitter user said of the possible coupling. Page Six says Madonna and her new fling have been somewhat of an item for a few months now. Considering her past flings with men younger than her - such as dancers Brahim Zaibat, Jesus Luz, and Timor Steffens - we'll have to see how long this coupling lasts.

"You know you’re old when Madonna’s current boyfriend is younger than you," another Twitter user wrote.