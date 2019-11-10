Madonna is infamous for showing up at her concerts late. She has made fans wait over 2 hours in the past, and this isn't a rare occurrence. Now, according to BuzzFeed News, she is being sued. Last week, Madonna changed the start time of an upcoming Miami concert from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM. A fan, Nate Hollander, filed a class-action lawsuit in Miami-Dade county claiming that he bought three tickets for a total of $1,024.95 to see her perform in Miami on December 17 as part of the Madame X Tour. Live Nation changed the start time of the show months after the expensive purchase, and it's now too late for Hollander to get there. The lawsuit also uses Madonna's reputation for being late to prove the case. The first show of the Madame X Tour began two and a half hours past schedule, which Nate claims caused Live Nation to reschedule start dates for other shows in an effort to work around the tardiness.

Hollander also stated that he tried to get a refund from Live Nation but couldn’t, and the resale of the tickets has lost value due to the changed set time. This weekend, Madonna boldly addressed a crowd in Las Vegas, stating “A queen is never late.” This was after showing up very late for that concert as well.