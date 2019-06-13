The icon that is Madonna, who's worked with nearly every artist under the sun, has sold out stadiums, arenas, and any other type of venue you could think of throughout her illustrious career, but has seemingly lost some of her popularity as of recently. Despite being one of the most celebrated living musical figure, it appears as though some of the hype has died down for the 60 year-old idol, whose forthcoming tour, in support of Madame X, has yet to sell out, unlike all her preceding ones.

Despite the news, Nonnie is set to release her new project, Madame X, on Friday, and in anticipation of the drop, she's taken to Instagram to share its cover art with her 13 million followers. The "portrait of a lady" displays a woman's breasts with a rose graphically piercing through one nipple. The "Vogue" singer captioned the photo: "portrait of A Lady...............Madame X. Album drops June 14th #madamex (sic)" The artwork is too NSFW for the HNHH pages but you can check it out here.

The superstar also shared another picture of herself squatting down in a chaotically colourful designer ensemble, a youthful leather newsboy cap, fishnets, as well as her signature 'X' eye patch, writing: "Mother of dragons.............. Madame X Album drops June 14th X #madamex (sic)"