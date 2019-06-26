mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Madeintyo Remixes Young Nudy For Latest Song "RIRI"

Kevin Goddard
June 26, 2019 15:53
Listen to Madeintyo's new Young Nudy remix called "RIRI."


Madeintyo continues to keep the new music coming. After hitting us with songs like “Look At The Kid” & “June 18” recently, the ATL rapper decides to come through today and share his third release of the month called “Riri,” which actually is a remix to Young Nudy’s Faded In The Booth record “MarcB.”

Leaving the Kid Hazel & DJ Marc B-production intact, Tokyo delivers another short, cerebral freestyle that finds him name-dropping Bad gal Rihanna just as the title depicts. “Rick Owen Jeans playing Riri huh/ Raf Simons Tee bad bitch dreamin’ huh” he spits.

Take a listen to the wavvy new remix and let us know what you think. Look for more to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit that shit, roll that shit
Before they quit, he on sucka shit
Oh she thought she’s slick
But I seen that
Ya we playin’ huh?
What you sayin’ huh?
Super Saiyan huh?
Now she laying huh?

