You can’t get more millennial than Madeintyo.

A traveling man with Atlanta ambitions, Madeintyo grew up a military brat, seeing the big wide world before he was even able to drink. Raised around the globe in places like Hawaii and Japan (hence the name) gave Madeintyo (pronounced: Made-In-Tokyo) a unique and worldly perspective on the game by the time he settled down in ATL to make a name for himself. With extreme precision, Madeintyo’s debut single “Uber Everywhere,” released in August 2015, went viral for its catchy, tech-friendly hook. It’s a great start to what Madeintyo hopes will be a long and illustrious career.